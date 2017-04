04/03/17 – 6:23 P.M.

The westbound lane of Lima Street will be closed Tuesday between Lima Avenue and Mani Street. The city of Findlay will be installing new waterline between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the Main Street Reconstruction Project.

You are urged to avoid Lima Street id possible. The engineering department will continue to release updates as information becomes available. If you have any questions you can call the Engineering department at 419-424-7121.