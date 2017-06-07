“Westworld” star Thandie Newton teases role in “Star Wars” Han Solo spin-off

HBO/John P. Johnson(LOS ANGELES) — Thandie Newton is spilling — sort of — on her participation in the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars prequel.

In a teaser clip from the upcoming season of Variety‘s Actors on Actors, the Westworld actress speaks with Oprah Winfrey about getting the call to join a hallowed franchise.

“To be part of a legacy like Star Wars — it’s loved for a reason,” she says. “I could have been in it for a brief little nothing and I would have been thrilled and delighted,” adding that it’s especially thrilling for her as “a woman of color at 44 years old,” to get a big, franchise role.

Of course Newton didn’t have much to say about the undisclosed part she plays. “I had these ideas of what it would be, you know, and it was completely different to everything I imagined,” she says, “but I signed a non-disclosure so I can’t say a word.”

She did however note that after 25 years in the business, she finally got a job that impressed her daughter. “My 16-year-old daughter, for the first time ever wanted to tell her friends what I was doing,” she says.

What we do know about the movie is that Alden Ehrenreich is playing the young Han, Donald Glover will play the young Lando Calrissian and Woody Harrelson and Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke also will play roles in the picture.

The entire Thandie Newton interview will air on PBS stations when the new season of Actors on Actors premieres June 12. Check local listings for times and dates in your market.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.