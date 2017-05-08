Wet Weather Delays Some I-75 Work

5/8/17 – 5:15 A.M.

Last week’s wet weather delayed some I-75 projects. ODOT says crews couldn’t repave ramps to and from the interstate in Wood County. They’ll work on the State Route 18 and Eagleville Road ramps at another time.

ODOT has also delayed the first road closure due to the widening of the interstate in Findlay. Plans called for the Harrison Street bridge to close today, but that won’t start until next Monday now.

Crews will continue to reduce I-75 to one lane in each direction overnight in Findlay while they place pavement on the shoulders. Within the next two weeks traffic will shift onto the temporary pavement so workers can set up a concrete barrier. Daytime work ramps up once the barriers are in place.