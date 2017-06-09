What to expect next after James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday raised –- and left unanswered -– many questions on Capitol Hill.

Here’s a quick primer on what to expect on Capitol Hill after the hearing.



Meeting with Mueller

Sens. Richard Burr, R-NC, and Mark Warner, D-Va., the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, plan to meet next week with Russian investigation special counsel Robert Mueller on how to coordinate their parallel investigations.

In addition to interviewing key individuals who may be in Mueller’s sights, the senators want to review Comey’s memos and notes, which the former FBI director said he had turned over to the special counsel.

“This is nowhere near the end of our investigation,” Burr said in a news conference after the hearing.

Comey coming back — under subpoena?

Other members of Congress are eager to hear from Comey.

“Former FBI Director Comey’s testimony today left many questions unanswered and even raised some new questions,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. Grassley hasn’t ruled out seeking Comey’s testimony — or issuing subpoenas for it and his memos.

Top Democrat wants to talk to Intel chiefs and Comey associates

The House Intelligence Committee is also seeking Comey’s memos -– but wants to also hear from Comey’s associates given his testimony, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told ABC News’ Mary Bruce in an interview.

“We need to talk to those people around Comey that he shared his experiences with at the time they were happening and, indeed as he said today, some of those folks were in the room while the president was on the other line,” Schiff said.

Schiff also wants to talk to CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Admiral Mike Rogers of the National Security Agency and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and press them on their interactions with Trump. Rogers and Coats –- who Trump reportedly pressured to push back on the Russia investigation -– declined to discuss their conversations with Trump in a hearing on Wednesday.

What about those tapes?

A group of House Democrats and the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing the White House to release any “tapes” that might exist of the Trump–Comey meetings, possible recordings that President Trump obliquely referenced in a past tweet.

James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Kushner and other witnesses

Trump administration officials and past associates, including Jared Kushner, Roger Stone, Carter Page and Paul Manafort, are also all on the radar of Senate and House Intelligence Committees, whose members hope to interview the men in the coming weeks.

Kushner, sources tell ABC News, is expected to come before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June or July for an interview with committee staff. No date has been set for that meeting.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.