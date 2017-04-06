What to know about the nerve gas sarin suspected in Syria attack

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Reports that dozens of people in Syria, including young children, were killed in a suspected nerve gas attack has renewed attention to the suspected agent, sarin gas.

The toxic gas can cause death in minutes and is considered “one of the most toxic of the known chemical warfare agents,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Using sarin and similar chemical weapons is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which has 192 member states around the world. According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which implements the rules of the convention, more than 95 percent of chemical weapons stockpiles, including sarin, have been destroyed. But it has been used several times in terrorist attacks and civil war over the past several years.

The group released a statement after Tuesday’s attack that they were “seriously concerned about the alleged chemical weapons attack reported by the media” and that its fact-finding mission is gathering information on the incident.

Here’s a breakdown of what the nerve gas sarin does:

What is sarin gas?

The deadly chemical is as a warfare agent “classified as a nerve agent” according to the CDC. It was originally developed in Germany in 1938 as a pesticide.

How does it work?

Sarin’s chemical name is isopropyl methylphosphonofluoridate; it is characterized as a colorless, ordorless liquid that can be vaporized. Between 1 to 10 milliliters can be fatal according to the CDC. If it is absorbed through the lungs, eyes or skin, the chemical stops the human body from forming an enzyme in the nervous system used to control muscles. As a result, muscle control necessary for breathing can become impossible and many victims die by asphyxiation.

A single drop of sarin can cause muscle twitching and sweating, according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms?

Immediate signs of sarin exposure include runny nose, watery eyes, constricted “pinpoint” pupils, blurred vision, excessive sweating, chest tightness, rapid breathing and altered heart rates. If exposed to a large dose, symptoms can cause loss of consciousness, convulsions, paralysis and respiratory failure that leads to death.

People exposed to a small amount of the chemical are likely to survive without long-term complications. If people are exposed to a large dose, they are significantly less likely to survive or fully recover.

Is there a treatment?

The CDC recommends removing exposed clothing, since the chemical can continue to cause reactions even after an initial exposure. Antidotes can be given to protect receptors so that nerves aren’t affected by the chemical. Synthetic versions of the enzyme can be administered to help patients regain muscle function.

The OPCW recommends emergency responders and troops use an “auto-injector” of antidotes to quickly counteract the effects of the deadly gas. Survivors of an initial attack may continue to need medical care for weeks, months or indefinitely as they recover.

“The victim may require medical care not only for mental disorders such as difficulty in sleeping, amnesia, difficulties in concentrating, and anxiety, but also for muscular weakness,” the group explained. They added that mental issues may occur after exposure even in low doses.

In addition to its known use in a 2013 attack in Syria and suspected use again on Tuesday, the gas was also famously used in two incidents by a Japanese doomsday cult called Aum Shinrikyu. They attacked a residential area in 1994 and the Tokyo subway system in 1995, leaving 19 dead and thousands injured, according to OPCW.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.