What we know about the Philippines resort attack and how it unfolded

VINCENT GO/AFP/Getty Images(MANILA, Philippines) — At least 35 people died at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines after a gunman stormed the resort in an attempted robbery and torched gambling tables, creating a choking amount of smoke, law enforcement and company officials said.

The dead included at least 13 employees and 22 guests, authorities said. Police told ABC News the initial investigation indicated that the victims, who were found mostly on two floors, died from smoke inhalation in the incident, which occurred early Friday local time. The Associated Press reported that the Foreign Ministry said one person died of a possible heart attack during the evacuation.

The gunman attempted to flee with casino gambling chips and went to a room in an adjoining hotel where he holed himself up before taking his own life, Resorts World COO Stephen Reilly said in a press conference.

President Trump referred to the incident as a terrorist attack in a White House press conference on Thursday afternoon ET, but Philippine authorities said the gunman’s motive is not clear and the incident is not believed to be terrorism.

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa also disputed reports that the incident is related to ISIS.

A U.S. State Department official said it is not aware of any American citizens affected, adding, “but we are continuing to gather information.”

Here is how the deadly incident unfolded.

Midnight local time

Resort officials said that at around midnight local time on June 2, a gunman entered Resorts World Manila firing shots and setting gaming tables on fire.

7 a.m. local time

After a hot pursuit by company security and police authorities, the gunman was found dead around 7 a.m. According to officials, he had set himself on fire and shot himself.

3 p.m. local time



Resorts World Manila released an official statement listing the names of individuals known to have died and noting that it was still working to verify the identities of two employees and four guests.

3:32 p.m. ET on Thursday (about 3:30 a.m. local time Friday in the Philippines)

President Donald Trump in remarks at the White House referred to the Manila incident as a terrorist attack.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and I will continue to give updates if anything happens during this period of time, but it is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror,” Trump said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected.”

Afternoon of June 2, local time

Marriott hotels released a statement confirming that the incident occurred in parts of the Manila resort complex other than their hotel. The corporation offered its thoughts and prayers to the injured and others affected.

“We are aware of the reports of gunfire at the Resorts World Manila,” spokesman Jeff Flaherty said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and all those impacted by the situation. While the incident did not take place in our hotel, we have increased security at our property. We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority.”

June 2

ISIS central put out a claim of responsibility for the Manila attack, but local Philippine officials continued to say the incident was not terror-related.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.