What you need to know about Christopher Wray, Trump’s pick for FBI director

STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he has chosen Christopher Wray for FBI director, to replace the ousted James Comey.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Trump tweeted.

Wray, who will require Senate confirmation, had interviewed with Trump at the White House on May 30.

Here is more to know about Wray:

Name: Christopher A. Wray

Birthday: 1967

Education: Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1992

Prior experience:

After graduation and working as a law clerk in Virginia for federal appeals court Judge J. Michael Luttig, Wray started working in private practice in Atlanta in 1993.

After a few years in private practice, Wray joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia as assistant U.S. attorney in 1997.

Wray came to the Department of Justice in 2001, first serving as associate deputy attorney general and rising to principal associate deputy attorney general in the same year.

In 2003, President George W. Bush nominated Wray as assistant attorney general leading the DOJ’s criminal division. Wray served in that position for two years, joining Bush’s Corporate Fraud Task Force and overseeing the Enron Task Force.



What he does now:

Wray left the DOJ in 2005 and returned to private practice.

He’s now a litigation partner with the Atlanta-based King & Spalding law firm, specializing in white collar and internal investigations.

Second-degree connection to Trump:

Wray was one of Chris Christie’s personal attorneys to represent the New Jersey governor during the “Bridgegate” scandal, the investigation into the 2013 closing of traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge.

Two former Christie aides were found guilty in the Bridgegate trial in November and were sentenced to prison.

Wray was with Christie when the governor was questioned by federal prosecutors and FBI agents at his home in Princeton, New Jersey, in December 2014.

Gov. Christie, who was never charged, was ultimately cleared in the Bridgegate scandal.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.