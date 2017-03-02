What’s new at the Epcot Flower and Garden Festival

ABC News(ORLANDO, FL) — Epcot’s popular International Flower & Garden Festival at the Walt Disney World Resort has opened and ABC News got a first look at what’s new this year.

Several topiaires made their debut Wednesday. A new Belle topiary is located at the France Pavilion; Figment is located behind Spaceship Earth; Phineas and Ferb near the Odyssey Bridge; and the Three Caballeros at the Mexican Pavilion. A topiary of “Cruz” will make its debut to celebrate the June 2017 release of Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3.”

Food has become a central part of the festival, Eric Darden, horticultural manager for the Flower and Garden Festival, told ABC News, especially for millennials.

“While a 22 -year-old might not be excited about growing a petunia or a pansy, they do want to know where their celery or thyme comes from,” he said.

And one of last year’s most popular dishes is back on the menu again: pan-seared pork tenderloin and spring vegetables in herb-lemon butter and finished with mushroom ragù, courtesy of Julia Thrash, sous chef of Epcot festivals. Check out the video so you can make the tasty dish at home.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.