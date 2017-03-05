What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and Amazon Prime in March

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It’s March, which means a new month of new titles on streaming services.

This month brings new original series, recent film releases and, as always, a few classics. There’s even the Oscar nominee for best foreign language film, “A Man Called Ove.”

Here is the complete list for March:

Amazon Prime

Mar. 1

“Nine Lives”

“Anthropoid”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Chicago”

“Hannibal”

“Hoodwinked”

“The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

“The Gambler”

“Charlie Bartlett”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

Mar. 2

“The Dressmaker” – AMAZON ORIGINAL

“Emma”

Mar. 3

“Annedroids: Season 4” – AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 10

“Hand of God: Season 2” – AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 11

“W.”

“Churchill’s Secret”

Mar. 16

“Orphan Black: Season 4”

Mar. 17

“You Are Wanted: Season 1” – AMAZON ORIGINAL

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

Mar. 23

“Gimme Danger” – AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 24

“American Girl Special: Season 3” – AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 29

“A Man Called Ove”

Streaming on Amazon Video

Mar. 8

“The Americans: Season 5”

Mar. 14

“Patriot’s Day”

Mar. 17

“We Bare Bears: Season 3”

Mar. 18

“The Powerpuff Girls: Season 3”

Netflix

Mar. 1

“Angry Birds: Season 2”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Chicago”

“Deep Run”

“Dirt Every Day: Season 1”

“Epic Drives: Season 2”

“Friday After Next”

“Head 2 Head: Season 2”

“Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1”

“Ignition: Season 1”

“Impossible Dreamers”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2”

“Know Your Enemy – Japan”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Let There Be Light”

“Memento”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Nacho Libre”

“Nazi Concentration Camps”

“Roadkill: Season 2”

“Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane”

“San Pietro”

“Singing with Angels”

“Sustainable”

“Slums of Beverly Hills”

“The Craft”

“This Is Spinal Tap”

“Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress”

“The Negro Soldier”

“Thunderbolt”

“Tunisian Victory”

Mar. 3

“Greenleaf: Season 1”

Mar. 4

“Safe Haven”

Mar. 5

“Señora Acero: Season 3”

Mar. 7

“Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mar. 8

“Hands of Stone”

“The Waterboy”

Mar. 9

“Thithi”

Mar. 10

“Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Burning Sands” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Love: Season 2” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“One More Time: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Boss’ Daughter

Mar. 13

“Must Love Dogs”

“Million Dollar Baby”

Mar. 14

“Disney’s Pete’s Dragon”

“Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mar. 15

“Disney’s The BFG”

“Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2”

“Notes on Blindness”

Mar. 16

“Beau Sejour: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Coraline”

Mar. 17

“Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“?Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale”

“Pandora” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Samurai Gourmet: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mar. 18

“Come and Find Me”

“The Vampire Diaries: Season 8”

Mar. 20

“El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 “

Mar. 21

“Ali & Nino”

“Another Forever”

“Evolution”

“Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)”

Mar. 23

“How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3”

“Welcome to New York”

Mar. 24

“Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Déjà Vu”

“Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Grace and Frankie: Season 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Ingobernable: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Spider”

“The Square”

“The Most Hated Woman in America” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

Mar. 25

“The Student Body”

“USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage”

Mar. 26

“The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

Mar. 27

“Better Call Saul: Season 2”

Mar. 28

“Archer: Season 7”

“Jo Koy: Live from Seattle” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mar. 30

“Life in Pieces: Season 1”

Mar. 30

“13 Reasons Why: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bordertown: Season 1” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1”

“Dinotrux: Season 4” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“FirstBorn”

“Five Came Back” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”

“Rosewood: Season 1”

“The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2”

“The Discovery” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trailer Park Boys: Season 11” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hulu

Mar. 1

“National Treasure: Complete Four-Part Series” – HULU ORIGINAL

“13 Going on 30”

“52 Pick Up”

“A Company Man”

“A Simple Plan”

“The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai”

“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

“American Heart”

“American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America”

“Ancient Aliens Origins”

“And While We Were Here”

“Badges of Fury”

“Battle Ground”

“The Big Kahuna”

“Born to be Blue”

“Carrie”

“The Rage: Carrie 2”

“Cavemen”

“Charlie Bartlett”

“Clueless”

“Code 46”

“Commitment”

“Confession of Murder”

“The Courier”

“Curse of the Zodiac”

“The Cutting Edge”

“The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold”

“Dead Man’s Bounty”

“Doomsday Book”

“Dummy”

“Eastern Bandits”

“Enemy at the Gates”

“The Final Cut”

“Flash Point”

“Floating City”

“The Fog”

“The Four”

“The Gambler”

“Gang Related”

“The Ghost Writer”

“The Guillotines”

“Hannibal”

“I Love You Phillip Morris”

“Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid 3”

“The Karate Kid: Part 2”

“Kid Cannabis”

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space”

“King of the Mountain”

“The Kings of the Streets”

“The Last Tycoon”

“Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit”

“Little Big Soldier”

“Lost Highway”

“Lost in Thailand “

“The Man from Nowhere”

“Miami Vice”

“Mr. Majestyk”

“Mystery Road”

“New World”

“Ninja Masters”

“Not Suitable for Children”

“On the Job”

“Ordinary People”

“The Phantom of the Opera”

“Pele: Birth of a Legend”

“Penelope”

“Possums”

“Radio Days”

“Requiem for a Dream”

“Saving General Yang”

“Shaolin”

“Shark Babes”

“Slightly Single in LA”

“Special ID”

“Staying Alive”

“The Substitute 2: Schools Out”

“The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All”

“The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option”

“The Substitute”

“Surf’s Up”

“The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3”

“Tai Chi Hero”

“Tai Chi Zero”

“Terminator 2: Judgement Day”

“The Thieves”

“Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her”

“Top Gun”

“Up in the Air”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

“A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days”

“War of the Arrows”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?”

“The Wrath of Vajra”

“Young Detective Dee”

Mar. 2

“Last Girl Standing”

Mar. 3

“Young Ones”

Mar. 4

“La Piloto: Series Premiere”

“Out of the Furnace”

“House of D “

Mar. 5

“The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom: Season 1 Premiere”

“Food Chains”

Mar. 5

“Making History: Series Premiere”

“The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8”

“Time After Time: Series Premiere”

“ChickLit”

“A Gamer’s Life”

Mar. 8

“Uncensored with Michael Ware: Complete Season 1”

Mar. 9

“Burning Blue”

“Tom Papa: Human Mule”

Mar. 10

“The Catch: Season 2 Premiere”

“Kicking & Screaming: Series Premiere”

“Steven Universe: Complete Season 3”

Mar. 11

“Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2”

“American Jihad”

Mar. 13

“Future Baby”

Mar. 15

“Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Complete Season 2”

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion”

Mar. 15

“NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1”

Mar. 17

“Counterfeit Cat: Complete Season 1”

“Fargo: Complete Season 2”

“Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 2”

“A Bronx Tale”

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

“The Truth about Emmanuel”

Mar. 19

“Happy Birthday”

“The Suspect”

Mar. 20

“Fear Inc.”

Mar. 21

“Dancing with the Stars: Season 24 Premiere”

“Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 2”

“The Twins: Happily Ever After: Series Premiere”

“American Romance”

Mar. 21

“Big Cat Week: Season 7 Premiere”

“Shots Fired: Series Premiere”

“NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2”

Mar. 24

“The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 1”

Mar. 26

“Love & Vets: Complete Season 1”

Mar. 27

“Skinwalkers”

Mar. 28

“Archer: Complete Season 7 “

Mar. 29

“Harlots: Season 1 Premiere”

“Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 2” – HULU ORIGINAL

Mar. 30

“Imaginary Mary: Series Premiere”

“NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3”

Mar. 30

“Dangerous Curves”

“Disgraced”

iTunes

Movies

March 3

“Sing”

“Headshot”

“Wolves”

“The Assignment”

March 7

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Live By Night”

“Passengers”

“The Brand New Testament”

“The Ardennes”

“Three”

“The Legend of Cupacabras”

March 10

“Assassin’s Creed”

“My Scientology Movie”

“Brimstone”

March 14

Patriot’s Day

Miss Sloane

20th Century Women

Elle

A Monster Calls

Silence

Why Him

March 17

“Fittest On Earth”

“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week”

“The Belko Experiment”

“The Devil’s Candy”

“Mean Dreams”

March 21

“Julieta”

“Paterson”

“Office Christmas Party”

“Neruda”

“Atomica”

“Conor McGregor: Notorious”

“The Free Man”

March 24

“The Last Face”

March 28

“Lion”

“The Bye Bye Man”

“Monster Trucks”

“Sleepless”

TV

March 2

“Chicago Justice”

March 6

“Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution”

“Making History”

“Once Upon a Time Season 6B”

“Time after Time”

“The Last Man on Earth Season 3B”

“Shades of Blue Season 2”

“FEUD: Bette and Joan”

“Westworld”

March 8

“The Americans Season 5”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4B”

March 9

“Designated Survivor 1B”

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”

“Underground Season 2”

March 10

“The Catch Season 2”

“Kicking and Screaming”

March 11

“Tangled: Before Ever After”

March 13

“Keeping up Kardashians Season 13”

“American Crime Season 3”

“Top Gear Season 24”

March 15

Trial & Error (Free Series Premiere)

March 16

“Hap & Leonard Season 2”

“Greenleaf Season 2”

March 18

“The Originals Season 4”

“The PowerPuff Girls Vol.3”

March 20

“Rad Lands”

“Mr. Student Body President”

“Into the Badlands Season 2”

“Nobodies”

March 21

Supergirl musical episode & crossover with The Flash

March 22

The Flash musical episode & crossover with Supergirl

March 23

Shots Fired

Empire Season 2B

“Tangled: The Series Vol.1”

March 24

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9”

March 27

“The Great British Baking Show Season 2”

“Captain Planet”

March 30

“Imaginary Mary”

March 31

“The Affair Season 3”

