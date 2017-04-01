What’s new on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime and Hulu for April

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It is April Fools’ Day but it’s certainly no joke that new titles have come to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

NETFLIX

April 1

“A Weekend with the Family” (2016)

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

“Across the Universe” (2007)

“An American Tail” (1986)

“An American Tail: Fievel Goes West” (1991)

“An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster” (1999)

“Boy Bye” (2016)

“Born To Be Free” (2016)

“Cool Runnings” (1993)

“Good Witch: Season 2” (2016)

“Gremlins” (1984)

“Only for One Night” (2016)

“Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin'” (1971)

“Scooby-Doo” (2002)

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Something’s Gotta Give” (2003)

“Thunderstruck” (2012)

“Wynonna Earp: Season 1” (2016)

“Trouble with the Curve” (2012)

“Tropic Thunder” (2008)

“The Tenth Man” (2016)

April 2

“The D Train” (2015)

April 4

“Chewing Gum: Season 2” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Louis C.K. 2017” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 6

“Disney’s The BFG” (2016)

April 7

“El Faro De Las Orcas” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Dawn of the Croods: Season 3” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Get Down: Part 2” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Win It All” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 8

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016)

April 10

“Documentary Now!: Season 2” (2016)

April 11

“Kevin Hart: What Now” (2016)

April 12

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2” (2016)

April 14

“Chelsea: Season 2” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“El Elegido” (2017)

“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sandy Wexler” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 15

“Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993)

“Slam” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 18

“Lucas Brothers: On Drugs” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 19

“A Plastic Ocean”

April 21

“Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Girlboss: Season 1” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sand Castle” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Tales by Light: Season 2” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Prestige” (2006)

“Tramps” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 22

“The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3” (2016)

“The Secret Life of Pets” (2016)

April 23

“Liv and Maddie: Season 4” (2016)

“Phantom” (2013)

April 24

“Long Nights Short Mornings” (2016)

April 25

“Disney’s Queen of Katwe” (2016)

“The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Vir Das: Abroad Understanding” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 26

“Real Rescues: Season 6-7” (2012)

“Trust” (2010)

April 27

“Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 28

“A Murder in the Park” (2014)

“Casting JonBenet” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dear White People: Season 1” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Rodney King” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Small Crimes” —NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 30

“Sofia the First: Season 3” (2015)

AMAZON PRIME

TV

April 4

“Tumble Leaf” (AMAZON ORIGINAL)

April 7

American Playboy (AMAZON ORIGINAL)

April 14

Fortitude

April 21

“Bosch” (AMAZON ORIGINAL)

“Thirteen”

“Thunderbirds are Go!” (AMAZON ORIGINAL)

April 28

“Catastrophe” (AMAZON ORIGINAL)

April 30

Animal Kingdom

Movies

April 1

“Almost Famous”

“Chaplin” (1992)

“Days of Thunder”

“Eddie Murphy Raw”

“Election” (1999)

“Ella Enchanted”

“Kiss the Girls” (1997)

“Mulholland Falls”

“Robocop”

“Robocop 2”

“Saturday Night Fever”

“Searching for Bobby Fischer”

“Sliver”

“The Ghost and the Darkness”

“There Will Be Blood”

“Tommy Boy”

“What If”

April 2

“Hello, My Name Is Doris”

April 4

“The Last Exorcism”

“Precious Cargo”

April 8

“Barbershop: The Next Cut”

April 9

“In a World”

“The Perfect Match” (2016)

April 13

“The Handmaiden” (AMAZON ORIGINAL)

April 14

“The Love Witch”

April 21

“American Pastoral”

April 27

“American Honey”

ITUNES

Movies

April 2

“Speech and Debate”

April 3

“Diving Into the Unknown” — exclusive to iTunes for one month

April 4

“Split”

“Sleepless”

“Mine”

“Carrie Pilby”

“The Founder”

April 7

“Bounce Back”

“Shot!” — same day as theaters

“Fist Fight”

“Betting on Zero” — same day as theaters

“The Void” — same day as theaters

April 11

“Toni Erdmann”

“La La Land”

“Daughters of the Dust”

“Underworld: Blood Wars”

“Walking With The Enemy”

April 14

“Queen of the Desert” — same day as theaters

“Little Boxes” — same day as theaters

“Altitude” — same day as theaters

“Mission Control” — same day as theaters

April 18

“Gold”

“Donnie Darko 15th Anniversary Reissue”

“Wolves at the Door”

“The Duelist”

“A Dog’s Purpose”

“Bigger Fatter Liar”

“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”

“The Space Between Us”

April 21

“Rings”

April 25

“50 Shades Darker”

“We Are X”

TV

April 2

“The Kennedys: After Camelot” (Digital Exclusive Miniseries)

April 3

“Call the Midwife Season 6”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2”

April 4

“Southern Charm Season 4”

April 5

“iZombie Season 3”

“Prison Break Season 5” (Free Season Premiere)

April 6

“Archer Season 8”

“The Real Housewives of NYC Season 9”

“Imaginary Mary” (Free Series Premiere)

April 8

“First Dates (Free Series Premiere)”

April 9

“The Son”

April 10

“The Young Pope (Free Series Premiere)”

April 11

“Angie Tribeca Season 3”

“American Experience: The Great War”

April 12

“Brooklyn Nine Nine Season 4” (Mid Season Premiere)

“Deadliest Catch Season 13”

“Better Call Saul Season 3”

April 16

“Doctor Who Season 10”

“Class”

April 18

“Famous In Love”

April 19

“Pretty Little Liars Season 7” (Mid Season Premiere)

April 20

“Fargo Season 3” (Free Season Premiere)

“Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6”

April 21

“Soundtracks: Songs that Made History” (Free Series Premiere)

“Blacklist” (Mid-Season Premiere)

April 24

“The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 3”

“Travel Man S1-3” (Exclusive Series)

“Mary Kills People”

April 26

“Great News” (Free Series Premiere)

“Genius” (Free Series Premiere)

“Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman Season 8”

HULU

April 1

“1408” (2007)

“A Horse Tale” (2015)

“Agent Cody Banks” (2003)

“Affliction” (1998)

“Almost Famous” (2000)

“America’s Sweethearts” (2001)

“Bad Company” (1995)

“Bangkok Dangerous” (2008)

“Ben Collins: Stunt Driver” (2015)

“Beyond the Sea” (2004)

“The Big Empty” (2003)

“Bigfoot Country” (2012)

“The Burrowers” (2009)

“Cadillac Man” (1990)

“Call Me” (1988)

“Casual Encounters” (2016)

“Chaplin” (1993)

“Chosen” (2016)

“Company Man” (2000)

“Cry Freedom” (1987)

“Dancer” (2016)

“Days of Thunder” (1990)

“Deja vu” (2006)

“Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” (1999)

“Eddie Murphy Raw” (1987)

“Election” (1999)

“The Ex” (2006)

“Factory Girl” (2006)

“Federal Hill” (1994)

“Felicia’s Journey” (1999)

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

“Fifteen and Pregnant” (1997)

“Fight to the Finish” (2016)

“Flyboys” (2006)

“Frankenstein” (2004)

“Furry Vengeance” (2010)

“Gator” (1976)

“The Giant King” (2015)

“The Ghost and the Darkness” (1996)

“Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

“Happy Endings” (2005)

“Hemingway’s Garden of Eden” (2010)

“The Hours” (2002)

“I Am Number Four” (2011)

“I.Q.” (1994)

“In Old California” (1942)

“JFK” (1991)

“Kill Me Again” (1989)

“Kingdom of Blood” (2016)

“Kiss the Girls” (1997)

“Lincoln” (2012)

“The Magnificent Seven Ride” (1972)

“March of the Penguins” (2005)

“Mighty Joe Young” (1998)

“Miss Potter” (2006)

“Mother’s Day” (2016)

“Mr. Brooks” (2007)

“Mulholland Falls” (1996)

“My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008)

“NYC Underground” (2013)

“Original Sin” (2001)

“Out of the Inferno” (2016)

“Payback” (1999)

“People Like Us” (2012)

“The People vs. George Lucas” (2011)

“Pony Express” (1953)

“Premonition” (2007)

“The Puffy Chair” (2007)

“Return of the Living Dead 3” (1993)

“Return of the Living Dead 4” (2006)

“Return of the Living Dead 5” (2007)

“Road Trip” (2000)

“Robocop” (1987)

“Robocop 2” (1990)

“Robocop 3” (1992)

“Saturday Night Fever” (1977)

“Searching for Bobby Fischer” (1993)

“Serpico” (1973)

“Sexipede” (2010)

“Scrooged” (1988)

“Shaun of the Dead” (2004)

“Sliver” (1993)

“The Spirit” (2008)

“The Switch” (2010)

“Tale of Tales” (2015)

“Tapeheads” (1988)

“Thelma & Louise” (1991)

“Tommy Boy” (1995)

“Trail of Blood” (2013)

“Twice Upon a Yesterday” (1999)

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys” (2008)

“Under the Sea” (2009)

“Usual Suspects” (1995)

“The Warriors” (1979)

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1998)

“Wicker Park” (2004)

“The Yards” (2000)

April 2

“Hello, My Name is Doris” (2016)

April 4

“Dimension 404: Series Premiere” (RocketJump)

“Precious Cargo” (2016)

“The Last Exorcism” (2010)

April 5

“Preacher: Complete Season 1”

“Prison Break: Season 5 Premiere”

April 6

“NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 4” (2017)

April 7

“The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds” (2017)

“Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke” (2017)

April 8

“Camp Lakebottom: Complete Season 1” (Disney XD)

“First Dates: Series Premiere” (NBC)

“Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016)

“Beyond the Edge” (2016)

“Perfect in ’76” (2017)

April 9

“The Perfect Match” (2016)

“In A World” (2013)

April 10

“Swelter” (2014)

April 13

“Short Term 12” (2013)

April 14

“The Babadook” (2014)

“The Man Who Knew Infinity” (2015)

“The Straight Story” (1999)

April 15

“DOT: Complete Season 1A”

“Sid the Science Kid: Complete Seasons 1 & 2”

“Sid the Science Kid: The Movie” (2012)

April 18

“Famous in Love: Series Premiere”

“My Hero Academia: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed Version)

“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013)

“Election Day: Lens Across America” (2016)

April 19

“Pretty Little Liars: Season 7 Premiere”

“Teen Beach Movie” (2013)

“Den Brother” (2010)

“The Even Stevens Movie” (2003)

“Johnny Tsunami” (1999)

“Stuck in the Suburbs” (2004)

“Tiger Cruise” (2004)

April 21

“LA Story: Complete Season 2”

“Warpath” (1951)

April 22

“Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation: Series Premiere”

April 24

“Top of the Lake: Complete Season 1”

April 25

“Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Series Premiere”

“Wayward Pines: Complete Season 2”

April 26

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Series Premiere” (Hulu Original)

April 29

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 4”

