Wheaton College freshman dies in accident at track meet

WLS-TV(WHEATON, Ill.) — A 19-year-old college student was killed at a track meet in Wheaton, Illinois, on Saturday when he was struck by a hammer during the hammer throw event.

Wheaton College said in a statement that freshman Ethan Roser, a transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio, was volunteering at the school’s track and field competition when he was accidentally hit.

Paramedics were on the scene with Wheaton College Public Safey immediately, according to the college, but Roser was pronounced dead after he was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

“We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope,” Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in a statement. “We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”

Roser was a member of the soccer team, according to ABC station WLS-TV.

A service was scheduled to be held for students, faculty and staff of Wheaton College at Pierce Memorial Chapel on Sunday night.

