04/24/17 – 4:15 P.M.

Whirlpool is having an open house so that you can come and tour their facilities. The tours are happening this Thursday at 5 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. at their Ottawa plant. They will cover the history of the plant as well as direct hire and other promotional opportunities within Whirlpool.

To take part you must wear full-length pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes.