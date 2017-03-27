White House adviser Jared Kushner to testify before Senate Intel Committee

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A senior administrator official confirmed to ABC News that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has volunteered to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its broad inquiry into ties between Trump associates and Russian officials or others linked to the Kremlin.

“Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials,” a senior administration official told ABC News. “Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with Chairman [Richard] Burr’s Committee, but has not yet received confirmation.”

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

As ABC News has reported, Kushner and the now-former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Trump Tower in December.

