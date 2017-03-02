White House aides told to keep Russia-related materials

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for the Trump administration have instructed White House aides to preserve any material that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and in other related investigations, ABC News has confirmed.

“The White House is simply taking proactive steps to push back against these false and politically motivated attacks,” an administration official told ABC News Wednesday.

The directive follows a request last week by Senate Democrats to the White House and law enforcement agencies to keep all materials involving contact between Trump’s administration, campaign and transition teams — or anyone acting on their behalf — and Russian government officials or their associates.

Federal investigators have been looking into possible contact between President Trump’s advisers and Russian officials.

News of the Trump administration lawyers’ request came the same day that reports surfaced claiming that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential election season, despite denying such a claims during his confirmation hearing.

