White House: Deputy AG developed case to fire Comey ‘on his own’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein developed the rationale to fire embattled former FBI Director James Comey “on his own,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday.

“The information in the letter was something that he came to on his own,” Sanders told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview on Good Morning America.

Sanders also said the words in Rosenstein’s letter weren’t “at the direction necessarily” of President Donald Trump.

Questions have arisen about the timing of Comey’s firing amid an investigation into alleged contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials, allegations the administration has dismissed.

The White House said that Trump was mulling firing Comey for months, but that the letter from Rosenstein, which blasted Comey for his handling of the Clinton email investigation, was the final catalyst.

