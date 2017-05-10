White House says Trump did not prompt DOJ review of Comey

Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump did not prompt a Department of Justice review of former FBI Director James Comey’s leadership of the bureau.

“There was no request by [Trump] to have a review at the Department of Justice,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the press on Wednesday when asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

The comments come less than 24 hours after Trump fired Comey on Tuesday after a recommendation from the top two officials at the Department of Justice. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, told reporters earlier today that Trump told her he ordered the review.

Sanders also said that the White House doesn’t think a special prosecutor is necessary for the Russia investigation.

“The president had lost confidence in Comey from the day he was elected,” Sanders said. “Any investigation that was happening on Monday is still happening today.”

