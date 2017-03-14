White House says Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005

Ed-Ni-Photo/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The White House said on Tuesday night that Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million in 2005 after independent journalist David Cay Johnston

obtained the purported first two pages of that return and published them online.

Johnston also appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to report on the documents, which he says were delivered anonymously to his mailbox. Johnston speculated that Trump, who is the first president in

decades not to release his taxes, or someone close to him, may have been the source of the documents.

The White House issued a response to ABC News ahead of the broadcast lauding Trump’s income and taxes paid.

“Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally

required,” a statement from the White House said. “That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more

than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that.”

