Why diners are waiting Three hours to eat ranch dressing

iStock/Thinkstock(ST. LOUIS) — A small restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, is proving that ranch dressing isn’t just for salads anymore.

The condiment has undergone a rebirth of sorts at The Twisted Ranch where the hungry masses can dine on food that’s been seasoned with 27 ranch flavors.

Boom has been booming ever since the restaurant posted an online video explaining its unconventional take on the dressing.

Some patrons are waiting up to three hours just to get inside the eatery.

But the newfound popularity has its drawbacks. The restaurant has had to turn away some Ranch-ready customers and its website is suggesting that potential diners “call before coming in to inquire about wait times.”

Jim Hayden, co-owner of The Twisted Ranch, told local St. Louis station KTVI, “We really want to serve as many people as we can but we also want to make sure that they get the quality that we’re known for.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.