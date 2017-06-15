Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: ‘I can’t believe he did this’

ABC News(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — The wife of the man suspected of opening fire Wednesday on Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game, shooting and wounding four, emotionally told reporters Thursday, “I can’t believe he did this,” saying there were no signs.

The alleged shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police Wednesday morning after shooting Rep. Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise is in critical condition.

Sue Hodgkinson said she was married to James Hodgkinson for nearly 30 years, but they have not been together since March, when he moved to Washington, D.C.

She said her husband wanted to go to Washington to work with people to change the tax brackets. She said she didn’t know he had a gun with him. She did not want to discuss her husband’s politics.

Sue Hodgkinson said she felt “horrible.” “I had no idea this was going to happen, and I don’t know what to say about it. I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said.

“I’m sorry that he did this. There’s nothing I could do about it.”

Sue Hodgkinson said when he prepared to leave Illinois, James sold almost everything he owned from his businesses.

She said shortly before James Hodgkinson left, her daughter just moved back home and has a 2-year-old.

“He was home all day long. I think he just wanted a break,” she said.

