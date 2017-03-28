Wife of London attacker ‘saddened and shocked’ by husband’s actions

Metropolitan Police(LONDON) — The wife of the 52-year-old man who committed a deadly terror attack in London last week condemned her husband’s actions, saying she is “saddened and shocked.”

“I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” said Rohey Hydara, the wife of Khalid Masood, who killed four people and injured dozens in a vehicle and knife attack that took place outside the Houses of Parliament last Wednesday.

“I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time,” she added in a statement released through London police.

Masood killed three people and injured at least 28 others with a car on Westminster Bridge. He was then shot and killed by police after fatally stabbing a police officer.

Masood, a U.K. native with a number of prior criminal convictions, is believed to have acted alone.

