Wikileaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Wikileaks released Tuesday what the whistleblower group claimed were thousands of secret CIA files showing how U.S. spies hack smartphones, as well as exposing a major secret listening post in Germany.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment, while the CIA in a statement would not say whether the files were real or not.

“We do not comment on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents,” said CIA spokesperson Jonathan Liu.

However, several current and former intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told ABC News the documents appear to be authentic, and, in fact, likely have origins at the National Security Agency where most national security hacking of overseas targets occurs.

“Somebody really screwed up to let this get out,” one former official familiar with the activities outlined in the WikiLeaks-released files told ABC News.

WikiLeaks said a former government contractor had leaked the tranche of files.

“Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal including malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized ‘zero day’ exploits, malware remote control systems and associated documentation. This extraordinary collection, which amounts to more than several hundred million lines of code, gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA. The archive appears to have been circulated among former U.S. government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner, one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive,” WikiLeaks said in a statement accompanying more than 8,000 pages of documents.

The WikiLeaks files also revealed that the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt is a major hacker outpost for the most important and sensitive operations, which one former official confirmed is the major nerve center for covert joint CIA and National Security Agency voice collection around the globe. The official said it was the likely origin of the hacking of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s personal phone, which was revealed in a leak by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.

In fact, many of the documents appear to be NSA hacker tools and files in the possession of the CIA, rather than the CIA’s own capabilities, an official said.

“There are only specific people at [the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence] who are allowed to see tailored access operations products by NSA hackers,” the official told ABC News.

The U.K.’s signals intelligence spy agency GCHQ, for example, is also known to do proxy cyber activities in places where the U.S. faces legal restrictions the British Government does not have to contend with, a former official involved in hacking said. That intelligence is often shared with, or gathered at the behest of, American spy services.

The current and former officials could not corroborate WikiLeaks’ claim that a former contractor was behind the massive security breach but said it was very possible, if not highly likely.

“I’m not denying there are people leaking information,” Tyler Wood, a former senior Defense Intelligence Agency cyber programs official, told ABC News Tuesday.

The leaked files show a large effort undertaken by CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence to find ways to turn consumer electronic devices from smart TV’s to Google Android and Apple IOS devices, including smartphones and tablets, into remotely-activated spy devices. The files detail efforts made to access messages before they are encrypted by security apps or to turn the phone or to activate the tablet’s camera and microphone without the owner’s awareness. An entire office at CCI is devoted to exploiting mobile smart devices, the documents suggest.

While Snowden – in hiding in Russia and still wanted by U.S. authorities for his breach – tweeted Tuesday that the CIA files reveal a “security hole the CIA left open to break into any iPhone in the world,” an official familiar with such intelligence activities said usually a human spy is necessary – a “cyber middleman” – who can first gain physical access to a device. That is an often dangerous task and rarely accomplished, the official told ABC News.

The programs revealed Tuesday have a series of cover names, such as BrutalKangaroo, RickyBobby, AfterMidnight and WeepingAngel – the last being the name of a set of characters in a BBC mystery drama called “Dr. Who.”

Countless intelligence programs with similar cover names – approved by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in an “arduous process” – had to be re-named after Snowden blew the lid on those activities.

“And everything will have to be renamed after this,” an official familiar with many of the named programs told ABC News.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-AZ) said Americans should pay attention to such breaches that reveal vulnerabilities to privacy and national security.

“This is of the utmost seriousness. If they can hack into the CIA, they can hack into anybody,” McCain said Tuesday.

Many cybersecurity experts on social media after the leaks focused attention on the apparent capability of U.S. intelligence to hack “smart” devices such as Samsung smart TV’s, which the leaked files said can be in “fake-off mode” when in reality the microphone is turned into a room listening device without anyone nearby knowing it because the TV appears to be off.

“Pretty much anything can be made into an eavesdropping device,” said a former official.

Samsung, however, in its own user manuals’ privacy statement, warns users that their spoken voice could be transmitted through the Internet to third parties, which conceivably “converts your interactive voice commands to text.”

In the last ten years, WikiLeaks has published an incredible amount of secret U.S. information, about military operations in Iraq, Guantanamo Bay, and more recently the e-mails of the Democratic Party hacked by Russian intelligence.

Last October, President Trump as a presidential candidate said, “WikiLeaks, I love Wikileaks. And I said write a couple of them down. Let’s see.”

In the regular White House Press Briefing on Tuesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.