William Shatner wants Nick Viall booted off “Dancing with the Stars”

More than an hour before the ABC dance competition’s season-24 premiere, Shatner took to Twitter, declaring in a series of tweets that he wanted The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall to waltz on out of the ballroom.

“My goal for #DWTS is to knock bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?” he began, before adding, “Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick- make the 10 phone calls for them.”

“How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?” he continued.

TV’s Captain Kirk didn’t let up during the show. “#Dontvote4Nick,” he urged.

When a follower asked Shatner to cut Viall some slack, noting that he’s “kind of sensitive” and the Twitter campaign might “break his heart,” Shatner replied, “And your point?”

Yet another fan wondered why Shatner had had it in for Viall, the 86-year-old actor answered, “He lives up to the homonym of his last name,” explaining, “Watch Andi [Dorfman]‘s Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey.”

The exchanges continued into Tuesday, when Viall finally responded with a simple sad face emoji.

