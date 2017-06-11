Winning ticket sold in California for $448M Powerball jackpot

Sean Gladwell/Thinkstock(SUN CITY, California) — There is at least one winning ticket for Saturday’s $447.8 million Powerball jackpot, and California Lottery has confirmed that it was purchased in Southern California.

The ticket was sold in Sun City in Riverside County, according to the lottery. It is unclear if there are winning tickets in other states.

The numbers drawn were 32, 26, 20, 38 and 58. The Powerball was 3.

“We will not know who California’s latest Powerball winner is until at least Monday morning at 8 a.m. That’s the soonest they’ll be able to claim their prize,” California Lottery said in a statement. “Whoever the winner turns out to be will now have the option of taking the entire $447.8 million spread out over 30 years, or they can elect to take the lump sum amount of $279.1 million.”

Marietta Liquor & Deli, where the ticket was sold, will receive $1 million retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, the statement read. The bonus comes from a separate fund and is not subtracted from the winner’s jackpot prize.

Saturday’s jackpot is the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to California Lottery.

The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.

The jackpot has been steadily rising since April 1, the last time someone matched all the numbers.

Powerball is played in 44 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

