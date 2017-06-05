With victory at Dover, Johnson ties Yarborough for sixth on all-time win list

iStock/Thinkstock(DOVER, Del.) — Jimmie Johnson took the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover, Delaware on Sunday, passing Kyle Larson on a overtime restart to record his third win of the season, his 11th career win at Dover and his 83rd career premier series win, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough in sixth place on the all-time NASCAR win list.

Johnson took the checkered flag under caution after a multi-car wreck near the end of the overtime session.

In winning at Dover, Johnson had to come from the back of the pack, after a unapproved pre-race gear change by the Hendrik Motorsports team to the winning No. 48 Chevrolet.

David Ragan’s crash with four laps remaining in regulation cost Larson, who had led six times for 241 laps, the race in the end. He finished second.

Series points-leader Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

Next week, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the Pocono 400 presented by Axalta.

Here are the standings after Sunday’s race:

1) Martin Truex Jr. — 545 points

2) Kyle Larson — 536

3) Kevin Harvick — 429

4) Kyle Busch — 416

5) Jamie McMurray — 415

6) Jimmie Johnson — 414

7) Brad Keselowski — 410

8) Chase Elliott — 398

9) Denny Hamlin — 361

10) Clint Bowyer — 349

