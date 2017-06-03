Witness describes car slamming into groups of people on London Bridge

Twitter/@TheGSibold (LONDON) — An eyewitness described a scene of violence and disorder on London Bridge, where one of two police-described “terrorist incidents” took place in the city of London on Saturday night.

The eyewitness told the BBC that a van veered from side to side along the bridge, slamming into groups of people, and even throwing one woman “20 feet in the air.”

The eyewitness described injured people lining the bridge in the wake of the van’s path. According to the London Ambulance Service, at least 20 people have been taken to six hospitals following the London Bridge incident. The BBC is reporting that more than one person has died.

The van allegedly plowed into a bus stop and hit a bus, the eyewitness told the BBC.

Ten minutes later, the witness said, gunfire crackled south of the bridge, in the nearby Borough Market.

Additional eyewitnesses described multiple stabbings at Borough Market to the BBC, with one man saying that he saw another man stab a victim twice with a long knife.

Another eyewitness told the BBC that three attackers were armed with knives, and one of them had canisters strapped to his body.

The same witness described seeing a woman fall to the ground after being stabbed by one of the attackers.

A photo posted by a Twitter user named Brad Myers shows bystanders staring down the bridge at the aftermath of the attack, and what appears to be injured people can be seen laying on the ground in the background.

Here is a picture of the afternath pic.twitter.com/ZaGbkoZxXE — Brad Myers (@bradnolesbest) June 3, 2017

Video posted on social media also showed a row of ambulances streaming away from the scene of the incidents.

In a statement, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the incidents are “being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

“This is a fast-moving investigation,” she said. “I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events.”

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, May’s opposition, called the incidents “brutal and shocking.”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services,” Corbyn wrote on Twitter.

