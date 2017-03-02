Woman Accused Of Attacking Putnam County Priest Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

3/2/17 – 5:14 A.M.

A judge has found a woman authorities say attacked a Putnam County priest not guilty by reason of insanity. The Lima News reports Judge Randall Basinger made his ruling in the case of Frances Wilhelm this week. He then ordered another evaluation of Wilhelm to find out the best way to treat her. That could range from commitment to a mental health facility to outpatient services.

Another hearing in the case is set for March 23. Wilhelm will stay in jail until then.

Wilhelm attacked Herman Scherger with a hammer at his Cloverdale home in early September. Wilhelm said she believed Scherger pounded holes into the door of her home and put cat litter in her toilet. She also believed Scherger had been lying in her bed.

