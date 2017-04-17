Woman Arrested After Stabbing Her Boyfriend In The Foot

04/17/17 – 4:05 P.M.

Police arrested a Findlay woman after she stabbed her boyfriend in the foot. The Courier reports that officers were called to a domestic dispute between a live-in couple on West Sandusky Street. According to officers, a verbal argument turned physical and 24-year-old Bethany Rayl stabbed her boyfriend in the foot.

Rayl is being held at the Hancock County Jail for felonious assault. She has asked that a charge of assault be requested against her boyfriend. The man’s name and age have not been released.