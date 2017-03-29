Woman charged with murder in Oklahoma home invasion planned the crime: police

carlballou/iStock/Thinkstock(BROKEN ARROW, Okla.) — Elizabeth Rodriguez, the woman who allegedly drove three teenage boys to a home in Oklahoma where they were shot to death after attempting a home invasion robbery, told investigators that she planned the crime, officials said.

She also told investigators that she left one of the burglars for dead, according to police.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s office arrested Rodriguez on three first-degree murder and three first-degree burglary warrants and jailed her without bond after she told them that she had information about a shooting that took place at a home in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa.

Rodriguez waived her right to an attorney in speaking with investigators today, police said, and claimed that she had no personal connection to Zachary Peters, the 22-year-old victim of the alleged home invasion attempt, whose actions are being investigated as a potential act of self-defense under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Peters lived in a home in Broken Arrow owned by his father, according to police.

Rodriguez surmised that Peters had money, and then selected his home to “hit a lick,” they said, referring to an expression which refers to gaining a lot of money in a brief period of time.

Rodriguez and the deceased suspects robbed a spare apartment at Peters’ home earlier in the day on Monday, she told investigators.

Later on in the day, the suspects, masked and dressed in black, kicked in a door and encountered Peters, who police said was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Investigators say that Peters shot at all three burglars in his home.

One of the injured teenagers fled the home after being shot and scrambled to get back inside Rodriguez’s vehicle, but she allegedly drove away and left him there to die.

Wagoner County Deputy Nick Mahoney said on Tuesday that two of the teens were 16 or 17 years old and the third was 18 or 19. Brass knuckles and a knife were found among their possessions, he said.

The National Council of State Legislatures notes that Oklahoma is one of 24 states in the country with laws that allow citizens to shoot if they believe the targeted person threatens their safety.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court April 5.

