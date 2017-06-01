Woman in police custody after alledgedly throwing 2-year-old son down stairs in NYC subway station

Natapols/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A 25-year-old woman is in police custody after she allegedly threw her two-year-old son, who was strapped into a stroller, down a set of stairs in a New York City subway station Thursday, ABC affiliate WABC reported, citing the NYPD.

The alleged incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the borough’s Melrose neighborhood.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to North General Hospital in Manhattan for a psychological evaluation.

The toddler was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx in serious but stable condition. He suffered cuts to his his face.

WABC reported that witnesses called police and alerted two officers that were inside the subway station at the time.

The NYPD said the officers noticed the mother at the top of the subway staircase.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.