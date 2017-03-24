Woman Who Attacked Retired Priest To Spend Time In Mental Health Facility

3/24/17 – 5:06 A.M.

A woman who attacked a retired Putnam County priest with a hammer will spend time in a mental health facility. The Lima News reports Judge Randall Basinger committed Frances Wilhelm to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo during a Thursday hearing.

Wilhelm has a chance for reevaluation within 60 days. She could spend up to 11 years at the facility based on the charges she faced. Basinger found Wilhelm not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

On September 5 Wilhelm attacked 84-year-old Herman Scherger of Cloverdale in his driveway. During her trial, Wilhelm said she believed Scherger had pounded holes in the door of her home, put kitty litter in her toilet, and slept in her bed.

