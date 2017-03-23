Women In Politics Panel Discusses What Women Face In The Political Environment

03/23/17 – 11:22 P.M.

The University of Findlay held a Women in Politics panel discussion featuring women candidates for public offices. Janet Garrett said that women only represent about 19% of the U.S. Congress. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that she hopes that number will change.

Lydia Mihalik

The panel included several women running for office including Ashley Phillip who is running for state senate. She said that more women need to run for elected positions. Mihalik offered advice to women interested in running for a seat. She said theyshould have a deep discussion with themselves and go for it.

Lydia Mihalik

The panel alsodiscussed the difference that men and women see in running for office. Many of the women in the panel said that women are often criticized for what they wear. They also shared stories of being told when to run based on when they will have children.

Though not all of the women were in the same political party, they all agreed that more women should run for elected positions at local, state, and national levels.

Also in attendance was Governor of Ohio candidate Connie Pillich, and Findlay City Council-at-Large candidates, Mary Harshfield, Barb Lockard, and Heidi Mercer.