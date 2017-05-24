“Wonder Woman” London premiere canceled in wake of Manchester bombing

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(LONDON) — Following the Monday night bombing in Manchester, England that left 22 people dead, the London premiere of Wonder Woman, scheduled for May 31, has been canceled.

In a statement provided to ABC News, Warner Bros. said, “Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot as the super-powered Amazonian princess, opens June 1 in the U.K. and June 2 in the U.S. The film’s U.S. premiere takes place Thursday in L.A.

The bombing took place after a concert by pop star Ariana Grande, who has now suspended her tour through at least early June.

