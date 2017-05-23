Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says it’s “really magical” to inspire youth with “strong female figure”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, says it’s “really, really magical” to play the most powerful woman in the DC Comics’ superhero world.

During an interview with the main cast of the Warner Bros. film, Gadot explained to Good Morning America, “I think it’s so important that girls and boys have a strong female figure to look up to. We always had Superman and Batman, which is awesome, but it’s also very important for all of us to have this amazing character.”

The actress, who also revealed she was five months pregnant with her youngest daughter while doing re-shoots for the film, said, “it’s crazy to think this character has been around for over 75 years and this is the first time we see her on the big screen and actually get to establish her origin story.”

Gadot, who added that “she never dreamt of being an actress,” said says of the role she first played in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, “It was an honor for me to do this part. I’m all about strong female figures and I love Wonder Woman.”

For her part, director Patty Jenkins said she’s a “huge believer in the story of becoming a hero,” and hopes everyone who sees the film feels inspired.

“I hope they have a great time and I hope they love it and I hope they laugh, but I also hope they feel inspired to be a hero in their own life,” she said. “And learn love and thoughtfulness as well as strength.”

Wonder Woman, which also stars Chris Pine and Robin Wright, hits theaters June 2.

