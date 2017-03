03/22/17 – 6:18 P.M.

An 11-year-old boy has been reported as missing in Wood County. The courier reports the boy went missing in the Bairdstown Road area. He was last seen wearing a black and green sweat outfit. He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you find this boy the sheriff’s office says to call 911.