Wood County Crash Injures Five, Claims Life Of Unborn Baby

2/27/17 – 6:49 A.M.

A two-car crash in Wood County last Friday injured five women and killed an unborn baby. The State Highway Patrol says the collision happened at the intersection of State Routes 281 and 199 southwest of Wayne around 3:40 p.m.

47-year-old Karen Walter of Fostoria was driving south on Route 199 when a car driven by 18-year-old Alyssa Ann Cooper of Rudolph pulled into her path. Walter’s car went off the road an hit a utility pole. Cooper was around 7 months pregnant and lost the baby as a result of her injuries. Walter and three passengers in her car also suffered injuries in the collision.

The State Patrol had not finished their investigation into the crash as of Saturday. They have not filed charges yet.