5/25/17 – 4:28 A.M.

The owner of a Wood County exotic animal farm says his big cats appear to be okay at a sanctuary in Florida. Kenny Hetrick told WTOL-TV he recently visited his tigers after winning a court battle with state officials who took the animals away. Hetrick says the cats remembered his scent and are in good shape, but they’d be better off at his farm. A state appeals court will hear Hetrick’s case to get the animals back next week.