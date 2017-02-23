Wood County Man Gets Jail Time For Hunting Violations

2/23/17 – 4:29 A.M.

A Wood County man is going to prison after pleading guilty to multiple hunting violations. Robert Freeworth was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month, and also lost his hunting, trapping and fishing rights for the next 18 years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says Freeworth shot a deer with a rifle during archery season and improperly handled a firearm in a vehicle. Witnesses claim he shot at three different deer from inside his truck while hunting without permission on three different private properties.