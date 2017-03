03/03/17 – 5:51 P.M.

A fatal hit and run in Washington, North Carolina killed a Wood County woman Tuesday evening. The Courier reports that 59-year-old Hope Moore of Hoytville was hit by a vehicle at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. 41-year-old Tiffany Baez of North Carolina was arrested for the hit and run after turning herself in.

Officers charged Baez with felony hit and run and driving with a revoked license. Moore was reportedly visiting the area for a job interview.