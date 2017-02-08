WORC Program To Be Cut By The End Of March

02/08/17 – 1:20 A.M.

The City of Findlay will be closing the WORC program at the end of March. Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said that the program isn’t being advantageous.

Schmelzer said that the city would have saved over $190,000 if the program was cut last year. Cutting it in March will save the city over $200,000 He added the program will be reinstated once the courts start a mandatory sentencing option for criminals.

The WORC program allows people with certain offenses to continue working while serving their sentence.