Workplace Diversity The Topic Of Black Heritage Library Banquet

2/16/17 – 5:09 A.M.

The Director of the Ohio Department of Commerce talked about workplace diversity while in Findlay Wednesday night. The Courier reports Jacqueline Williams spoke at the 35th anniversary banquet and fundraiser for the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center.

Williams says more diverse companies are more competitive and more profitable. She added that ethnic and social minorities will be a majority of the nation’s population in a little more than a generation. Williams says businesses that know and understand the country’s changing demographics will succeed.

Williams also said a diverse workplace helps reduce “group think.” She added diverse companies are, “more creative and certainly more profitable in the long term.”

