World leaders offer support to London, reaffirm commitment to battling terrorism

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — In the aftermath of a terror attack in London Saturday night at London Bridge and Borough Market that’s left seven people and three suspected attackers dead, world leaders are expressing their solidarity with the United Kingdom and reaffirming their commitment to battling terrorism.
Below is a compilation of heads of state and international bodies that have taken to social media following the attack:
United States: President Donald Trump
We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
Russia: President Vladimir Putin
Condolences to people of the United Kingdom over terrorist attack in London https://t.co/93VzE56tCf
— President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) June 4, 2017
Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
We send our condolences to the British people and we pledge our commitment to fight this scourge – this scourge that knows no bounds.
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 4, 2017
They will only harden our resolve to defeat them. Here in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, everywhere – together, we will defeat them faster
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 4, 2017
France: President Emmanuel Macron
Face à cette nouvelle tragédie, la France est plus que jamais aux côtés du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 4, 2017
(Translation: Faced with this new tragedy, France is more than ever on the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones.)
Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Awful news from London tonight. We’re monitoring the situation – Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017
(Partial translation: Our thoughts are with the people of #London. We stand together against terror.)
Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel (via Spokesman Steffan Seibert)
Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Menschen in #London. Wir stehen zusammen gegen den Terror. Kanzlerin #Merkel zu den Ereignissen in London.(BPA) pic.twitter.com/0Bo3WdPTDz
— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 4, 2017
(Partial translation: Our thoughts are with the people of #London. We stand together against terror.)
Australia: Prime Minister Malcom Turnball
Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London.
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) June 4, 2017
European Union Commision: President Jean-Claude Juncker
Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe.
— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 3, 2017
NATO: Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
My thoughts tonight are with all those affected by brutal #LondonBridge attacks. We stand together with the people of London
— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 4, 2017
Colombia: President Juan Manuel Santos
Rechazamos y condenamos terrorismo en Londres. Toda nuestra solidaridad con las víctimas y el pueblo británico @theresa_may
— Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) June 4, 2017
(Translation: We reject and condemn terrorism in London. All our solidarity with the victims and the British people @ theresa_may)
Malta: President Marie-Louise Coleiro
Thoughts and prayers with everyone in #London and #Turin
— Marie-Louise Coleiro (@presidentMT) June 3, 2017
Malaysia: Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak
Devastating terror attacks in London. I am shocked and disgusted. Malaysia condemns the heinous acts and we stand with the people of Britain
— Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 4, 2017
India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017
