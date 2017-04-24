World record leaves a mess at South Carolina ballpark

Charleston RiverDogs(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — A night out at the ballpark turned silly for fans of the minor league RiverDogs in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nearly 5,000 people gathered at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park Saturday night to watch some baseball and make history with Silly String.

Officials handed out 4,025 canisters of the aerosol string toy during the game’s seventh-inning stretch to set a record for the largest Silly String fight.

The end result were stands at the ballpark that looked a lot like a gigantic spider web.

