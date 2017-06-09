Would you pay $90,000 for lunch at work? You already do

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Millions of people buy some grub during their lunch break on work, but as it turns out, it’s costing them more than they’d likely think.

According to a survey from Visa quoted by USA Today, the average American spends $11.14 twice a week for lunch.

If they took that amount — $1,040 yearly — in an account earning 6 percent interest, Visa says, those hungry employees would find themselves richer to the tune of $88,500 30 years later.

