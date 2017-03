3/8/17 – 7:22 A.M.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. A post on the office’s Facebook page says Carmen Holloway left her home in the southern part of the county around 9 p.m. Monday night. Authorities initially believed she went to Kenton or Dunkirk.

Holloway is 5’9″ with dark hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

If you see her call the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office at (419)294-2362.