iStock/Thinkstock(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Three of Thursday night’s Sweet 16 games came down to the final shot, but it was 11th seeded Xavier’s David and Goliath upset over number two seed University of Arizona that had people talking Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Oregon topped Michigan to advance to the Elite 8 along with Kansas and Gonzaga.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.