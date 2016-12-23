Year In Review: Shooting Death On George Street

12/23/16 – 12:30 P.M.

2016 is rapidly winding down and we’re taking a look back at the biggest local stories of the year, as decided by the number of views a story received on our website and by our editorial staff.

On December 2, shots rang out in the 200 block of George Street. When police arrived they found 24-year-old Trey James and five other people at the home. James suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital shortly after the incident.

The next week Police Lt. Robert Ring told the Courier investigators were considering evidence that the shooting was in self-defense.

Plenty of people claiming to be close to the case have talked about it on social media, but on-the-record comments have been few and far between.

As of the filing of this story, investigators have not made any arrests in connection to the case.