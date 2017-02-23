“You get a degree! You get a degree!” Oprah to speak at Skidmore Graduation

OWN(NEW YORK) — Oprah Winfrey will be a speaker at the graduation ceremony for a New York state college that some graduates of her South African school attended.

The Skidmore College website says the author, actress and former talk show host will be a speaker at the May 20 commencement. She’ll also receive an honorary Doctorate of Letters in the Arts from the private liberal arts college, located in Saratoga Springs, 165 miles north of New York City.

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, a boarding school for underprivileged South African girls, opened outside Johannesburg in 2007. Several graduates of the school have attended Skidmore.

Winfrey was at Skidmore in October of 2013 to visit two of the graduates.

