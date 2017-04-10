Your Body: Baby boxes for first-time parents

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

First-time parents tend to take help anywhere they can get it. And now, a company called Baby Box is looking to educate new parents and bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The Baby Box Company distributes boxes filled with diapers and other newborn necessities to new parents. The box itself also acts as a mattress that the baby can use as a bed.

Now, we don’t know exactly what causes SIDS but it seems that both physical and sleep environmental factors are involved. Babies born with low birth weight or who have had recent upper respiratory infection may be at higher risk.

These boxes are specifically designed to be safe sleeping environments for infants. They’re also available online.

