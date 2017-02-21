Your Body: Botox procedures increasing in the US

Digital Vision/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

There’s no doubt about it, the Botox business is booming.

Since 2011, the number of women receiving the cosmetic procedure has gone up more than 40 percent, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. And some men are even getting into the action, a trend that’s been dubbed “brotox.” But a recently published book — called Botox Nation — says younger women are being aggressively targeted for treatments with hope that they’ll become lifetime customers.

Here’s my take on this issue: In a day and age where there are major issues facing our health, I don’t think we should be over obsessing about something like Botox when used for elective, cosmetic reasons.

So if you’re considering Botox, go for it. Just go to a board certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon.

