Your Body: Energy-boosting food options

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

You may love your morning coffee — I definitely do — but that’s not the only way to jumpstart your day. There are several foods you can incorporate into your diet that will do a good job of boosting energy.

Look for foods with soluble fiber, which stays in your system for hours, meaning it can provide sustained energy for longer periods of time.

Black beans are a good option. They offer two key nutrients: Protein and fiber — both of which will help you feel full for longer periods of time. Walnuts are also a good source of protein, fiber and healthy fats, which can help sustain you for hours.

As a doctor and a nutritionist, I think the key is getting protein and healthy fats every time we eat. That’s my high-octane prescription.

